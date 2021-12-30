Watch: Ms. Marvel Trailer Teases The MCU’s Next Major New Face

Kamala Khan may have only made her comic book debut in 2013, but Ms. Marvel has already become a firm favorite among the readership, and the hope is that her popularity will seamlessly transition to live-action. The studio clearly have big hopes for Iman Vellani’s title heroine, with the actress already having signed on to play a major role in blockbuster sequel Captain Marvel 2.

As far as audience surrogates go, Kamala could be the best yet given that one of her defining characteristics is an unabashed love of the superheroes who inhabit the world around her. Ms. Marvel looks like another step into brand new genre territory for the MCU on Disney Plus, and it’s definitely giving off high school teen comedy vibes that just happen to take place in a world where the Avengers have saved the world on a regular basis.

There was backlash against Ms. Marvel when the casting process was underway after actress Zenobia Brohoff was reportedly cast as Kamala’s mother due to her being a non-Muslim Indian, as opposed to the Muslim Pakistani woman depicted in the comics, which is sort of overlooking the entire point behind acting in the first place.

However, the creative team behind the series is arguably Marvel’s most diverse yet, with showrunner Bisha K. Ali overseeing episodes directed by Bad Boys For Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, acclaimed documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and television veteran Meera Menon.

The latest Ms. Marvel trailer promises something much lighter and breezier than we’re used to seeing from the MCU, and if it goes down well with Disney Plus subscribers then Kamala Khan could be sticking around for a good few seasons yet.