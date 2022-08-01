Watch: New ‘Andor’ trailer promises explosive thrills in September

Andor was first unveiled in the distant past of November 2018. Audiences had responded very positively to Diego Luna’s Rebel agent Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One, and Lucasfilm was hungry for shows to fill out the Disney Plus schedules. Four long years later, we’re finally on the verge of its premiere, with the shoot being delayed multiple times due to COVID-related issues.

But it appears that Andor is worth the wait. Luna has just appeared on Good Morning America to promote the show and arrived with a brand-new trailer. Check it out:

The new footage underlines what the debut trailer showed us: Andor will be a grounded show focusing on the impact of Imperial rule on regular citizens. It seems that we’re going to open with Luna’s traumatic childhood, with his father being killed at a protest against Republic militarism and his home planet occupied by the newly formed Empire soon afterward.

Over the first season’s 12 episodes, we’ll see Luna go from a “revolution-averse” cynic to someone willing to sacrifice their lives for the Rebel Alliance, something that appears to be driven by Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma. We’re in for some gritty tactical espionage action, with Andor looking like an expert at infiltration and sabotage who isn’t particularly worried about collateral damage along the way.

It’s also very welcome to see Forest Whitaker reprise his Rogue One, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch character Saw Gerrera, who shares Andor’s philosophy that you can’t make an omelet without busting open a few eggs.

This trailer may be the final glimpse we get of Andor before its premiere on Disney Plus on Sep. 21, but if it can live up to this, we’re in for a treat.