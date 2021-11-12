Watch: New Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss Official Teaser

HBO’s Music Box documentary series has been delighting documentary fans and music fans alike. Created by Bill Simmons, the man behind the famous Andre The Giant and Showbiz Kids documentaries, the series spotlights and discusses some often overlooked parts of music history.

The recent episodes Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage looking at Woodstock 99 and Jagged, telling the story of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill album, have been met with rave reviews. However, one of the most hyped episodes of the upcoming series is an HBO and HBO Max documentary focused on cult-favorite rapper Juice WRLD. And now, we finally have a full title and trailer for this upcoming documentary, as seen above.

Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss will tell the late rapper’s life story including his struggles with fame, mental health, and drug use. This includes him bursting onto the scene in 2017 with his Nothings Different EP. This EP featured his breakout single “All Girls Are the Same.” This single received widespread praise from critics and listeners alike.

It will continue with the creation of his viral 2018 single “Lucid Dreams.” This single saw him become the poster boy for the emo and SoundCloud rap genres, and the song reached position number two in the Billboard Hot 100 and got over a billion streams on Spotify.

From there, Juice WRLD would release his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, which further cemented his popularity and status as a musical trailblazer. After this, he would release many popular albums and mixtapes like Wrld on Drugs and Death Race for Love. He would also work with Seezyn to create the song “Hide” for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

However, in December 2019, Juice WRLD passed away during a flight to Chicago. The rap world mourned his passing, which was made even more devastating due to his young age. He left behind a lot of completed songs and collaborations, many of which are still coming out to this day, with his first posthumous LP Legends Never Die coming out in 2020. The second LP, Fighting Demons, is planned for release around the same time as the documentary.

Directed by Tommy Oliver, the man behind the award-winning 40 Years a Prisoner documentary, Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss will debut on HBO on Dec. 16 at 8pm ET and it will act as the season finale of the Music Box series. Once it has been broadcast on television, it will be available to stream at any time on HBO Max.