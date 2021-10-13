Watch: New Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Trailer Teases The End Is Coming

One of Netflix’s biggest ever successes is about to come to an end. Since the streaming giant acquired the high-concept Spanish drama back in 2017, the popularity of Money Heist (originally titled La Casa de Papel) has exploded, and it now has the honor of being the most-watched non-English language series on the whole platform. But millions of viewers across the globe will have to prepare themselves to say goodbye to the show as it’s about to conclude with its next batch of episodes.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 was released at the beginning of September, and it won’t be long until Volume 2 comes our way as well. Netflix released our first look at the final five episodes as part of their TUDUM event earlier this October, and now a short new teaser has followed. While the first trailer focused on how The Professor (Alvaro Morte) has gone missing, this promo switches the attention back to the mastermind. Check it out above.

“In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” says The Professor over familiar clips glimpsed through giant forming letters. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The words then come together to reveal an ominous tagline. “THE END IS COMING.” The promo then kicks things up a notch with new footage of the team – the ones still standing, at least – in action.

The biggest takeaway from this promo is that it appears The Professor will be the new narrator of the show following the tragic twist at the end of Part 5, Volume 1. Spoilers incoming…

Ursula Corbero’s Tokyo died, meaning the show has lost its main character and breakout star. It was a bold move, and many fans don’t know if this last chapter will be the same without her, but hopefully, everything manages to come together and end on a high.

Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2 releases on Netflix in a couple of months’ time on December 3rd.