Watch: New trailer drops for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

From the creators of fan-favorite show Downton Abbey comes a new period drama, The Gilded Age. As the title suggests, this one takes place during America’s gilded age, when new inventions were booming and new money was growing. The Gilded Age takes place in New York City in the 1880s/. While it was to originally air on NBC, its new home is HBOMax, where it will have a premiere on Jan. 24.

With a star-studded cast that includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and many more, The Gilded Age hopes to be just as successful as Downton Abbey, if not more so.

You can check out the trailer for the new series below and watch the premiere in January 2022.