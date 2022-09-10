Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer

In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.

For those not familiar with the original movie, Willow features Harry Potter and Star Wars icon Davis back in the saddle as the titular Nelwyn sorcerer, who previously helped defeat an evil queen, earning himself a legendary reputation in the process. As this trailer teases, Willow is brought out of retirement when the daughter of an old friend, Kit (Ruby Cruz), enlists him to help free her brother from the clutches of evil forces. Together with a motley crew of new allies, he’ll have to save the day all over again. Check out the trailer below:

This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022

Along with this new trailer, Disney also confirmed that Christian Slater — who previously joined the Lucasfilm family by voicing Ren in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales — is also part of the cast. Those previously announced include Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, and Tony Revolori. Joanne Whalley is reprising her role from the original film as warrior queen Sorsha. We’re not expecting an appearance from Val Kilmer, though, seeing as he’s been busy making a certain other sequel to an ’80s classic lately.

Solo‘s Jonathan Kasdan, son of Lucasfilm stalwart Lawrence Kasdan, developed the series, as based on George Lucas’ original characters and mythology. Look out for Willow when it winds up on Disney Plus this Nov. 30.