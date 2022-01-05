We’re getting a first teaser look at a Paramount Plus docuseries, Indivisible Healing Hate, that will examine the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots that took place a year minus a day ago. It’s slated to start streaming Thursday, on the anniversary of the infamous incident.

The series will explore what the driving forces were that lead up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, making surprising links of historical events and the radical modern-day forces at work.

“Americans watch in shock as angry mobs storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. What fueled them? What must happen for America to heal? Join us as we search for answers in the gripping six-part documentary series,” the Paramount Plus YouTube video description of the teaser reads.

Hosted by actor Mandy Patinkin, the series will reportedly focus on the far-right extremism that drove the attack, as Variety conveyed. The series will feature interviews with state and federal law enforcement, lawmakers, analysts, and those with a connection to extremism — including accused and convicted perpetrators of extremism and victims of extremism.

Tim and Jim Clemente, co-founders of XG Productions, who are co-producing the series, said in a prepared joint statement that it’s important for people from different backgrounds and perspectives to try and find the “middle ground” during such divisive times.

“It is so important for people with differing opinions to listen to one another, try to understand different points of view, and make efforts to find middle ground in the political and social narrative…Violence is never the answer.”

Indivisible Healing Hate begins streaming on Paramount Plus on Thursday, Jan. 6.