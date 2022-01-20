Watch: ‘Peacemaker’ roasts other DC heroes in hilarious promo

HBO Max’s Peacemaker is roasting other heroes from the DC cinematic universe in a new promo.

The chrome-helmeted antihero, portrayed by John Cena, first made his debut in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and is now the star of his own spinoff show helmed by James Gunn. The first three episodes debuted to high acclaim on the streaming service last week.

To help get the word out about the series in general as the show’s fourth episode that was released Thursday, the promo features spoiler-free send-ups of other DC heroes by Cena’s Christopher Smith, whose notorious modus operandi in The Suicide Squad was to help secure “peace” no matter how many men, women, or children he had to kill to do so.

In typical fashion for the character, Peacemaker is boastful about being superior to just about anyone in the DC universe. That includes Henry Cavill’s Superman, Zachary Levi’s Shazam, Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K., Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark, Sean Gunn’s Weasel, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and Ezra Miller’s The Flash.

One of the DC characters Peacemaker gave an approving nod to is Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, remarking, “Dude looks like he lifts.” He also had to concede that the ability of David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man of throwing polka-dots is “actually kind of cool.”

When Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller came on the chopping block, Peacemaker gave a salute to his villainous government employer, who has coerced Peacemaker for top-secret missions by implanting a bomb at the base of his skull.

“I appreciate your service, ma’am, and all the work that you do,” he said.

Watch the fourth episode of Peacemaker on HBO Max now, with subsequent episodes coming once per week each Thursday.