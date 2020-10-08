Watch: CBS Shares Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Scene

CBS All Access has released the opening scene from Star Trek: Discovery season 3 today, offering up a nice little tease for the long-awaited third run of the show. It’s been a tough wait for the series to return as well, given the cliffhanger we were left with.

Yes, as you may remember, season 2 concluded with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the Discovery crew finding themselves circa 1000 years in the future and we already know that this jump in time will shear off some of the angstier edges of the series. Given that Starfleet and the Federation aren’t what they once were now, the crew will need to bring back a bit of that old-fashioned optimism that fans are used to. As Jonathan Frakes told us a while back, there’s “more action-adventure and not so much pain” this time around.

But circling back to the new clip that CBS debuted today, and it’s quite an exciting glimpse at what’s in store, packing in lots of action and a few tantalizing teases for what the upcoming season will bring us. We won’t spoil it all here, but you can catch it for yourself in the player up above.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Gets A New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As mentioned before, a lot of this new run will focus on the fact that the Federation has all but collapsed in the future, due to a terrible event known only as “The Burn.” Of course, Burnham and co. will be doing their best to keep the spirit of Starfleet alive and we can’t wait to see what new challenges they’ll come up against when the show returns.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres on October 15th on CBS All Access and so far, at least, it’s shaping up to be another thrilling outing for the long-running sci-fi series. Don’t miss it.