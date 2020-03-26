You Can Now Watch All Of Star Trek: Picard For Free On CBS All Access

The finale of the first season of Star Trek: Picard lands today. The episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” looks to provide a classic moral dilemma for the characters, asking Picard to balance his pacifism and diplomacy against his sympathies for the Synthetics about to be wiped out by genocidal Romulans.

It marks the end of a season that’s provided an interesting perspective on the Star Trek universe, reintroduced us to some beloved The Next Generation and Voyager characters and brought in some cool new elements. The inaugural season hasn’t all been smooth sailing quality-wise, but we’ll know later today whether it sticks the landing.

Now, if you’re curious but haven’t checked it out yet, you can watch it for free. CBS All Access is currently offering a one month free trial of the service. All you have to do is visit their site and sign up using the promo code GIFT. However, as is usually the case with these free trials, the account is set to auto-renew the subscription one month after you begin, so if you only want the free trial, be sure to remember to cancel.

Of course, Star Trek: Picard isn’t the only reason to sign up. You can also check out pretty much every Star Trek episode to date, including full runs of The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and Discovery.

And let’s face it, if you’re in lockdown, what else do you have to do other than lie around in your pyjamas and watch some Trek? It’s not just Star Trek, either, as the service also offers a wide range of movies and other TV shows, as well as live TV streams.

Sadly, this offer is limited to domestic customers, but outside of the US, Star Trek: Picard is available on Amazon Prime, which has its own free trial available.