Watch: Stranger Things Season 4 First Look

In early August, Netflix shared a preview for season 4 of the hit series Stranger Things. The sneak peek teases an absolutely wild ride from the Upside Down to a Halloween night and even everyone’s favorite lead girl, Eleven.

While the preview and the cast and crew comments about the series are exciting, fans are a little more than anxious about the season finally airing. Like many shows and films, the covid-19 pandemic slowed some things down and stopped production entirely in some areas.

If you look at comment sections on YouTube or social platforms for Stranger Things, many fans have started making references to watching the first few seasons so many years ago that they’ve aged dramatically as they wait for season 4.

Producer Shawn Levy talked to The Hollywood Reporter and addressed the wait.

“We are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it. Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling, and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles, and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

So during Netflix’s TUDUM event, Stranger Things was going to be a series that the network shared an update on, and we have to agree. It was worth the wait.

The look shows a look at picture-perfect family life; at first and then things get — strange. From dead animals to an eerie song narrating the flashback, it’s easy to see that this season of stranger things is going to be spookier than ever.

Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in 2022, so fans who want to rewatch the first three seasons have time to do so. If you haven’t started yet, there’s no better time than the present to get lost in the Upside Down!