It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since the last time Atlanta graced the screen. In that time, audiences have seen Donald Glover in The Lion King, Brian Tyree Henry in Eternals, LaKeith Stanfield in Knives Out, and Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2. FX has just released the trailer for the upcoming season of Atlanta, this time taking place in Europe.

To recap, season two ended with the group boarding a flight to start Paper Boi’s European tour. If the trailer is any indication, season three will be just as surreal and genre-bending as previous seasons. Atlanta often tows the lines between comedy, drama, and even horror.

FX released this synopsis: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Tyree Henry), Darius (Stanfield), and Van (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

“The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip,” said FX CEO John Landgraf on the new season.

Glover said, “death is natural,” about Atlanta ending this fall with season four which was shot back to back with season three.

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about…I think it ends perfectly.”

The first episode is set to premiere at South by Southwest on March 19, 2022, but if you’re not one of those lucky ones, you can watch it on FX on March 24th.