Watch: Spooky American Horror Stories Teaser Trailer Creeps Online

Before American Horror Story season 10 gets here later this summer, AHS fans have got the first run of the hit show’s brand new spinoff to enjoy. American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology series that offers up a different disturbing tale each week. And ahead of its premiere next month, the first teaser trailer for the FX production debuted this Tuesday, hinting at the chills and spills that are to come.

“Fear takes new forms,” promises the trailer. At only 15 seconds in length, though, it doesn’t give much away about the spinoff at all, apart from teasing a creature who’ll presumably appear in one episode – what looks to be a female demon with horns, surrounded by fire.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

Creator Ryan Murphy has previously described Stories as being made up of “one hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore.” He then also added: “Many will feature AHS stars you know and love.” Presumably those crossovers cameos are being kept under wraps, though, as the cast members announced so far are mostly newcomers to the AHS universe, but many have worked with Murphy elsewhere. Those set to appear include Kevin McHale (Glee), Paris Jackson (Gringo) and Danny Trejo (Machete). Charles Melton is the only AHS alum to be confirmed to guest star, with the Riverdale actor already having featured in two episodes of AHS: Hotel as Mr. Wu.

American Horror Stories, which clocks in at seven outings long, is set to debut its first two installments on FX on Hulu on July 15th. It’ll serve as the perfect lead-in to American Horror Story season 10, titled Double Feature, which launches after its spinoff concludes on August 25th. Fans are being spoiled this summer, then, and all the bone-chilling goodness kicks off in just one month’s time.