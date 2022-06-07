Watch: Teaser trailer for ‘A League of Their Own’ series

The first teaser trailer is here for A League of Their Own, a new show on Amazon Prime Video based on the classic 1990s sports comedy film of the same name that centered around women starting up a baseball league at a time when only men dominated the world of athletics.

This new series, dropping later this summer, will evoke the same joyful spirit as the late Penny Marshall-directed original, while also widening the scope of the story to include an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. A whole new ensemble of characters will carve their own paths in the field — both within the stadium and in their lives — as the show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality.

The 1992 original film and this new series are inspired by the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The cast of this new series will include the show’s creator, Abbi Jacobson, of Broad City fame, as well as Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Gbemisola Ikumelo, Deadline reports. The show, which was originally ordered to a series during lockdown in August 2020, also stars Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

The original A League of Their Own film is today considered a classic, which starred the likes of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall, and Bill Pullman. Having been a critical and commercial success, grossing $132 million worldwide, A League of Their Own was inducted into the Library of Congress for preservation in 2012.

The new series, A League of Their Own, comes to Prime Video Aug. 12.