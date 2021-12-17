Netflix has just given fans their first look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, an upcoming limited spin-off series that takes place 1200 years before the main saga and tells the story behind one of the most world-changing events in the history of the Continent.

Today saw the release of the long-awaited second season of The Witcher and even though many viewers have yet to catch up on all eight episodes, the streaming juggernaut has released a teaser trailer for Blood Origin, the live-action spin-off that’ll succeed the anime feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

But while the 2021 film depicted the exploits of a young Vesemir, this series will take us back to a much more primitive time. This is a period in the history of the fictional fantasy world when the elves ruled over a glorious civilization, the remnants of which can be seen throughout the story of the White Wolf.

All that changed with the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that opened the gates to different universes and let loose all sorts of monstrosities from other realms for the people of the Continent to contend with. This was also the first time humans ever appeared in the world, rising in numbers and eventually overthrowing the elves.

In time, a group of elite warriors who received mutations in their genes worked together to rid the world of monsters, and they came to be known as Witchers. The Witcher: Blood Origin basically depicts the story behind that cataclysmic event and, according to the producers, will also show us the creation of the very first Witcher.

If you wish to learn more about the world that Geralt and his companions inhabit in the main saga, this will be the show to tune into, though Netflix has yet to reveal a release date.