Watch: New What If…? Promo Teases Killmonger’s Return

Disney Plus’ new Marvel series, What If…?, is taking audiences through a set of stories by asking one of the most enlightening and sometimes heartbreaking questions there is to ask — what if?

The episodes so far have seen everything from T’Challa becoming a Star-Lord to Nick Fury struggling to save the Avengers from a serial killer and even zombies. That’s right — the series turned some of our favorite heroes into Zombies in episode 5 of the animated series.

The storylines are exciting and give fans of the Marvel Universe a way to see what could have been with our favorite heroes if a storyline was changed ever so slightly — often, those small steps in a different direction lead to lasting impacts.

In this week’s episode, we see the what if that will probably bring Avengers fans to tears. While it won’t follow the exact storyline we saw unfold within the MCU, fans will get to see Tony Stark saved from certain death instead of meeting his fate as we did in Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer for this week’s episode shows Killmonger finding out about an assassination attempt against Tony Stark, and he’s the only one who can save him.

What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? Find out in the sixth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fsOtKEjBzx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 14, 2021

Just yesterday, the poster for this week’s episode showed that Killmonger would be the focus of Wednesday’s premiere, and now we know a bit more about what that storyline looks like. Marvel fans can tune in to Disney Plus tomorrow to see what the world would look like if Killmonger had saved Stark and quite possibly what one of the most remarkable friendships in the realm would be.