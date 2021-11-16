Watch: The Old Man In Squid Game Throws An Incredible Baseball Pitch

South Korean actor Oh Yeong-su has been practicing his craft since the late 1960s. He worked his way up through theater and eventually appeared in TV and films. The 77-year-old actor has played a lot of monks, but he became world-famous in the past few months after playing an old man in Squid Game, Netflix’s most popular show ever.

Yeong-su also still keeps himself in pretty good shape, as evidenced by his recent appearance at the 2021 KBO Korean Series baseball game.

The slim actor, who plays participant #1 in the show, shows off impressive form as he fires off the opening pitch in the game. Take a look below.

Yeong-su kicks his leg up higher than a Rockette, pauses, and fires one off to home base. Pretty impressive for a guy who peed himself on TV.

Here are some additional angles.

Squid Game was watched by more than 142 million households across the world, and it made Yeong-su a household name. He recently spoke with ET Canada about how the show changed his life, and what he plans to do next.

One of the more interesting things we learn about the down-to-earth star is that he doesn’t even have a manager. His daughter has been handling most of the calls and offers that are now coming his way.

I feel like I’m floating on air. It makes me think, ‘I need to calm down, organize my thoughts, and hold myself back right now. So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving. So my daughter has been helping me. Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a café or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It’s made me think, ‘Being famous is tough, too.’ I don’t have any grand ambitions. Big or small, I’ve received a lot of things while living my life. Now, I want to leave behind those things that I’ve received.

You can watch Squid Game on Netflix now.