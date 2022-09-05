Watch: The power struggle continues in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 4 preview

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three

Like the dragons breathing down fire on the battlefield of the Stepstones, things are heating up in House of the Dragon as we approach the season’s midpoint and a new preview for episode four shows that chaos is only drawing closer.

After an episode full of politics, rebuilding relationships, and plenty of action, this new preview gives fans a glimpse at what’s next, but if you haven’t yet seen the first three episodes of the show, here is your final spoiler warning.

The trailer showcases Daemon returning from a successful end to the war of the stepstones having crowned himself “King of the Narrow Sea”, of course, King Viserys doesn’t look too fond of this revelation.

While this is going on, the battle for succession continues as Otto Hightower appears to be putting further plans in place to assure his grandson Aegon is the new heir. Meanwhile, the realm questions who will assume this position whether it remains Rhaenyra, or transitions to Daemon or Aegon.

From the footage, it seems that again this next episode will take place before the great time jump that will see some of the show’s stars replaced with older actors, but like the last few episodes, there will likely be a gap between today’s and next weeks.

This new trailer does give fans a good idea of what is coming next week but we won’t know for sure exactly what will go down until then. In the meantime, you can refresh your memory by binging through the first three episodes on HBO Max now.