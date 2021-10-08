Watch: The Walking Dead Season 11B Reveals February Return Date

Ahead of the show completing its current run of episodes this Sunday, AMC has revealed a new promo for The Walking Dead that confirms when we can expect the outgoing zombie drama’s eleventh and final season to return. The supersized climax of the post-apocalyptic phenomenon is just about to reach the end of its first eight episodes, with a further two batches of eight to come. We now know that season 11B will kick off in February.

“There’s no turning back,” reads the caption to the video, as shared by the TWD Twitter account this Friday. “Part 2 of the final season begins. #TWD returns on February 20th.” Check it out below:

There’s no turning back. Part 2 of the final season begins. #TWD returns on February 20th. pic.twitter.com/6DamQKZxKu — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2021

“Just thinking about choices,” says Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon while sitting around a campfire. “Do they even matter anymore?” Dramatic shots of fellow survivors Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) then follow before we see Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) respond to Daryl. “Depends who’s making the choice,” he says.

Things then ramp up as we see Commonwealth soldiers take action before we’re introduced to the giant community’s leader, Pamela Milton (Laila Robbins). Season 11A just saw the debut of her obnoxious son, Sebastian. With further clips showing the likes of Maggie (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) within the Commonwealth, get ready for our heroes to get to grips with the corrupt settlement for the first time.

What’s more, that means we can expect the Reapers’ plotline to wrap up in this weekend’s third-of-the-way-through season finale⏤and without too many casualties, either, going by all the faces revealed in this trailer. The final eight episodes of season 11 don’t have a release date, but they’re expected to land sometime around next summer.

The Walking Dead episode 11×08, “For Blood,” airs on AMC this Sunday, October 10th.