Watch: Things get bloody in newest ‘Welcome To Raccoon City’ clip

Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped a new clip for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Friday, and it showcases more of Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield.

The clip starts off with Redfield inside a house staring at a balding woman rubbing her bloody fingers along a glass door and then another door shutting on its own.

“Hello?” Redfield says as she walks through the spooky house.

Something crawls under a table. When she goes to look she finds a young child.

“Hey,” she asks. “You need help?”

“You need help,” the kid says, and things get crazier from there. You can see the clip above.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Features A Nod To A Forgotten Game 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is a video game-true telling of the first two Resident Evil games. It’s directed by Johannes Roberts and everything we’ve seen so far matches up fairly closely with the games. In an interview with EW, Roberts said what made this version interesting for him was being faithful to the source material. The older movies with Milla Jovovich, he said, were “never really about the games.”

“I’m a horror guy. I’m a Stephen King guy. I’m a John Carpenter guy. All those things are sort of built into the fabric of this movie,” he explains. “I was just like, ‘Let’s make a scary movie again.'”

What really set the ball in motion was Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 in 2019, the filmmaker said.

“I remember playing that second game and going, ‘This is the movie. This is it,'” Roberts said. “It just blew me away completely. The aesthetics of it, the tone, the mood. I was like, ‘This is the cornerstone of what we’re going to do.'”

He also said it’s important that he stick to the subject matter and lay down a good base for potential sequels.

“I think [Welcome to Raccoon City] sets everything up really well, an origin story for each of our characters,” he said. “I think it would be really important to me that we don’t just use this as a springboard to then just go off into our own crazy world. I think there’s so much in the games that is so fascinating and exciting that I would really love to continue to explore that.”

How excited are you for when Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City premieres on Nov. 24? Sound off in the comments.