Watch: Things get horny as Daredevil drops by the new ‘She-Hulk’ promo

Marvel has released a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, giving us our best look yet at Matt Murdock and Daredevil.

The trailer, which you can see above, picks up the thread we left off in the last episode of She-Hulk, and sees Jennifer Walters deal with Titania (Jameela Jamil) copyrighting the She-Hulk brand. The trailer opens with an advertisement for Titania’s new fashion or beauty line which sports our heroine’s alias.

After a good month of wondering how Daredevil factors into the series, this could finally be our answer with Matt either defending Jen or representing Titania in the legal battle over the She-Hulk name. We see Jennifer seemingly at a bar with Matt, as he tells her that she can do some good as both Jennifer Walters using the law and She-Hulk using her Hulk powers.

Fans are already applauding seeing Daredevil out of his suit, as of course, Charlie Cox is reprising his role from the Netflix Daredevil series, and more recently from Spider-Man: No Way Home. One Twitter user quoted what Murdock said in the trailer accompanied by, “COURTSHIP CONTENT, WE WON.”

Judging by that tweet, and that Jennifer spent a large portion of the last episode perusing a dating app, it seems like fans are “shipping” a Matt Murdock/Jennifer Walters romance. It does not seem like they might be far off either, as Matt Murdock has had more than a few girlfriends in the comics, and although She-Hulk was not one of them, it would certainly make sense for the pair to get together.

Another fan is very convinced that they’re going to get together due to a quote from the trailer where Shulkie says, “This guy’s really kinda doing it for me.” They tweeted, “She-Hulk and Daredevil are 10000% gonna bang and i am HERE FOR IT.” The fourth wall break for that scene would be interesting, to say the least.

The clip also sees She-Hulk fight Titania again, and she seemingly gets knocked out after reverting to Jennifer. Unfortunately for She-Hulk we also see Emil Blonsky return as the Abomination, which goes against the terms of his release as he was supposed to have an inhibitor installed, and he promised not to turn into the Gamma-powered villain again. As for what this does for his parole agreement, we will have to wait and see.

Catch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it releases on Disney Plus on Thursdays.