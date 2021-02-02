Watch: Marvel’s Behind The Mask Trailer Teases A Fascinating Documentary

The Marvel Studios content keeps on coming to Disney Plus. Later this month, Marvel’s Behind the Mask debuts on the Mouse House’s streaming service and the documentary film promises to dive into how the House of Ideas creates its ever-growing pantheon of beloved heroes, starting with who the character is behind the mask. Now, 10 days ahead of its arrival, Marvel has released the first trailer, which you can catch in the player above.

Behind the Mask will feature insightful interviews with a range of Marvel Comics editors, writers, artists and experts, as well as famous fans. In the trailer, creative director Joe Quesada recalls the all-important advice he was given by the late, great Stan Lee himself, Neal Kirby, son of the legendary Jack Kirby, explains why his father thought comics were important, and Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC reveals how much the Marvel universe means to him.

Among the other contributors to the series who are included in the trailer are Captain Marvel scribe Kelly Sue DeConnick, prolific writer Christopher Priest and Brian Michael Bendis, creator of Miles Morales, all of whom discuss the importance of continuing to diversify the world of Marvel and learning from the mistakes of the past.

Here’s how the full synopsis for Behind the Mask reads:

“From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both super heroes and villains leading ‘normal’ lives. But it’s the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.”

Behind the Mask follows on from the Marvel 616 docuseries that debuted on Disney Plus last fall, which highlighted a different Marvel creative every episode. What separates this new documentary from the earlier show is that it’ll focus more on the Marvel universe as a whole, and its importance to the global culture, instead of just the individual’s work.

Expect it on Disney Plus from Friday, February 12th. Remember, new episodes of Marvel’s WandaVision arrive weekly as well. Suffice it to say, after a long drought, it’s certainly a good time to be a Marvel fan again.