Watch: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Teases A Thrilling Adventure

Today is a good day to be a Star Wars fan. At Disney’s Investor’s Day event, Lucasfilm announced not just one or two, but 10 new TV series set in the galaxy far, far away that are coming to Disney Plus in the not-so-distant future. Most of these aren’t at the stage to reveal footage yet, but we did get our first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the next animated series from the makers of The Clone Wars and Rebels.

As introduced in the recent seventh and final season of TCW, the Bad Batch AKA Clone Force 99 are a squad of defective clone Stormtroopers who have genetic mutations that come in useful on the field. The 80-second sizzle reel offers an action-packed tease at the likes of Crosshair, Echo and Clone Sergeant Hunter getting into scrapes across the cosmos in the wake of the rise of the Empire. We’ll be seeing many familiar faces, too, with the trailer featuring the likes of Emperor Palpatine and Grand Moff Tarkin.

And here’s the official synopsis, which teases the Bad Batch becoming mercenaries in this brave, new galaxy:

“The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

Though they only made their screen debut this year, the Bad Batch were developed by Star Wars creator George Lucas years back, but the show was originally cancelled by Cartoon Network before he got the chance to work them in. EP Dave Filoni then took up his ideas for Disney’s The Clone Wars season 7. Just as you’d expect, the Star Wars TV supremo is once again helming this new animated project, just as he’ll likely have a hand in several of the upcoming D+ shows.

These other series include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Lando, Andor and a whole bunch more. Let us know how excited you are for Star Wars: The Bad Batch in the comments.