Watch: Uma Thurman hunts for the truth in ‘Suspicion’

Director Chris Long (Gilmore Girls, The Americans) returns to the world of political intrigue and family drama this year in his new series Suspicion. You can watch the official trailer — featuring “Jagna” by British singer-songwriter Alewya —for the new series coming to Apple TV Plus above.

Suspicion stars Uma Thurman as the mother and media mogul Katherine Newman, whose son has been kidnapped. She’s joined by an ensemble cast comprising suspects, investigators, and press portrayed by Georgina Campbell, Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys Harries, Angel Coulby, Noah Emmerich, and Charlie Carter.

Suspicion is based on the Israeli drama False Flag, which ran for two seasons from 2015-2019. Both series involve ordinary citizens surprised to learn they’re suspects in high-profile kidnappings involving foreign leaders. Created by Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen, False Flag was itself inspired by the assassination of a high-profile Hamas operator assassinated in Dubai in 2010.

Per the synopsis of Apple TV’s version, which was produced by False Flag’s Israeli based Keshet Media in England:

Five ordinary Brits are accused of kidnapping the son of a prominent U.S. media mogul. They embark on a desperate race against time to prove their innocence, but will anyone believe them — and are they telling the truth?

Thurman plays another media exec in Brian Koppelman and David Levien drama Super Pumped, a new series about former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick premiering in February. Thurman will portray Huffington Post co-founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington.

Suspicion premieres on Apple TV Plus on Feb. 4.