The Netflix Wednesday series is bringing back The Addams Family to the public consciousness later this year. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is directed by Tim Burton, and today the public has gotten a new look at the show story in action.

Netflix posted footage for the project on their YouTube channel, and it begins with Wednesday walking through a high school named for former first lady Nancy Reagan in California. A narrator mentions she has been in and out of multiple schools in a short time, and, before we see any other characters, the one we know lets loose on someone who apparently hurt her brother Pugsley.

“People like Dalton shouldn’t be allowed to procreate. Getting expelled was just a bonus.”

From there, the video continues on with a shot of the iconic black car the fictional family is known for, and then we get treated to some of Luis Guzman’s Gomez. He tells Wednesday she will love the school where the show takes place, and, it is where he began the journey with Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia which resulted in them having children and being the kooky group we love.

“It’s a magical place where I met your mother.”

After this, Ortega says there will be mystery, mayhem, and murder and a character end up getting drenched in blood in a scene reminiscent of Carrie. We are also treated to a shot of Thing, and, in the end, the footage closes with the iconic finger snaps.

Wednesday does not have a set release date at this time. It will also feature the Uncle Fester character, though those behind the piece have not revealed who is playing him, and this will only be unveiled when people sit down and watch the show at debut.