We finally have our first look at the new lightsabers in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

A new Star Wars promotion has provided fans their best look yet at the lightsabers that will feature in Disney Plus’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The official Twitter account for the show is running a new promotion where fans who favorite a recent tweet with be reminded when new episodes of the show drop, but also will receive an exclusive lightsaber image each week.

These images are randomly distributed and as such, all five have been revealed by separate Twitter users in the replies to the original tweet.

These five lightsabers belong to Obi-Wan, Reva, Cal Kestis, Fifth Brother, and Grand Inquisitor.

💙 this tweet to unlock an exclusive #lightsaber and receive weekly episode reminders. #ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CGGlWfPriX — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 11, 2022

Obi-Wan’s saber maintains the classic appearance that fans will remember from the prequel trilogy. With its blue blade and classic hilt, there isn’t a lot new about this lightsaber.

Both the Fifth Brother and Grand Inquisitor take advantage of the double-bladed rotatable lightsabers that were showcased in the series trailer. The two weapons differ slightly with their hilt, but for the most part, things remain consistent.

The final lightsaber which belongs to Reva is double-bladed and boasts a large guard on one side. This and the previously mentioned Fifth Brother and Grand Inquisitor weapons all boast the signature Sith red blade.

There could be other lightsabers shown during the series, but right now these are all that have been revealed.

While fans may have had to wait years, finally, Obi-Wan Kenobi is here. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 27 with episodes airing weekly after.