We finally know when ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 will land on Showtime

If there is anyone who can survive the desolate isolation of the wilderness, it’s a teenage girl. If the first two seasons of Yellowjackets has taught fans anything, is that there is no species more deadly.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the Showtime drama show how one girls’ New Jersey soccer team can quickly escalate from figurative backstabbing to literal cannibalism. In Season 3, the Yellowjackets are still amidst their 18-month stay in the Canadian forest and, if the season finale was any indication, it’s about to get even worse. Viewers won’t have to wait too much longer to see what shenanigans the girls will get up to this season. New episodes of the show are set to premiere on Showtime on February 14, just in time to share with that special someone the emotional trauma you have endured in your teenage years. Yellowjackets season 3 is highly anticipated, but it won’t be without it’s downsides, either.

Yellowjackets‘ return is a Valentine’s Day miracle

Yellowjackets has had a bit of a wait, but there are many questions for fans to tune in for. The season 2 finale aired in May of 2023, with many threads left to tie up. Everyone wants to know if Van (Lauren Ambrose) will find a way to overcome her terminal disease, that threw Tai (Tawney Cypress) for a loop. But the most shocking reveal of the season was the departure of Juliette Lewis as fan-favorite, Natalie.

Lewis was Sophie Thatcher’s adult counterpart and the two had sold the dark aspect of the character completely, as well as her humanity. Lewis said goodbye to Yellowjackets in the finale, leaving little possibility for her return. But the actor had nothing but generous things to say about her experience on set.

“I thought they wrapped up the characters really beautifully, and I just love good writing, so I was happy to be a part of it. And I’ll miss my cast. Such a good group of girls, I love them so much. They’re going to do amazing.”

Lewis may be gone, but her younger version is still alive and kicking in the Canadian wilderness. Or at least, she’s alive. She and the rest of the girls have approached the dreaded taboo that was teased since the first episode. The eating of human flesh is sure to get more gnarly when season 3 premieres. Natalie has accepted the awesome responsibility of the Wilderness’ proxy and it is anyon’e guess as to how that will develop.

Natalie’s departure is a heartbreaker, but several other characters will continue to captivate the audience. Outcast Misty, played by Christina Ricci as an adult, always throws viewers for a loop with her shocking antics. A character that sometimes dabbles closer to the sociopathy side of the spectrum, Misty is equal parts hilarious and terrifying. She has gone to extreme lengths to protect the soccer team’s reputation when news threatened to break about their cannibalism. The Woods refuses to let these women go in their adult lives and season 3 will reveal even more twists and turns when it premieres on Showtime on Valentine’s Day.



