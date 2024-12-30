‘We have Kenny Powers at home’: A teaser for a new Glen Powell comedy has the internet talking

It’s Glen Powell’s world and we’re all just living in it. However, his latest project divided the internet, as many fans remain uncertain if this is the right move for him.

Powell’s star continued its inexorable rise in 2024. Not only did he shine in Netflix’s spy comedy film Hit Man, but he also rocked theaters like a hurricane in Twisters. Heck, Austin, Texas even celebrated its favorite son through a lookalike competition, which was judged by Powell’s own mother.

It appears that 2025 is set to be another blockbuster year for the actor as he’s set to star in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man and the Hulu comedy series Chad Powers. In terms of the latter, Powell is also the co-creator and one of the writers of the show.

So, what in the world is Chad Powers about? First off, it’s important to note that it’s based on the character created by Eli Manning for Eli’s Places. Powell plays the role of Russ Holliday, a football quarterback whose bad behavior gets him into deep trouble. With his career all but ruined, desperation kicks in and Russ decides to disguise himself as Chad Powers and play for another team, hoping that no one discovers his true identity. Hit Man proved that Powell excels in master-of-disguises roles, so Chad Powers should be another opportunity for him to show off his chops here.

The first teaser for Chad Powers dropped this past weekend, showcasing Powell in full prosthetics. However, not all fans were convinced by what they saw in the 15-second clip. One X user compared the show to Danny McBride’s Eastbound & Down, alluding to it being an inferior knockoff and writing, “We have Kenny Powers at home.” Others suggested that it should have been Manning in the lead role while bemoaning the fact that Powell appears to be in everything right now.

To be fair, this is the internet overreacting to a 15-second clip that shows practically nothing of the series. Also, it’s a comedy – even Manning’s Chad Powers looked deliberately goofy and unserious. Naysayers aside, a number of fans stated that the teaser shows promise and they look forward to checking it out when it’s released on Hulu – or at least wait for a longer trailer to make their minds up about it.

Considering Glen Powell’s career trajectory in recent years, don’t bet against Chad Powers becoming a hit. As he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, he chooses his roles incredibly carefully. He passed on the latest Bourne sequel and Jurassic World: Rebirth. But why would he pass on something like Jurassic World, especially since an A-lister like Scarlett Johansson is also attached to it? In Powell’s own words:

“Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was, like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it.”

What this demonstrates is how Glen Powell is different and looks at projects differently than most actors, who might see it as a giant payday and an opportunity to be front and center of the box office. For Powell, it’s all about serving the art. Laugh at Chad Powers all you want right now, but it might end up being one of the best shows of 2025.

