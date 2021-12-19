Wednesday saves Pugsley in script page from Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ reboot

Jenna Ortega, known for portraying Ellie Alves in Netflix’s You, will don the signature gothic look of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s rendition of Wednesday — the upcoming Netflix series. Based on the death-obsessed daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, Wednesday focuses on the titular characters’ experiences in high school as she navigates her teenage relationships and sets out to solve the supernatural mystery that affected the Addams family over 25 years ago.

In 1991, during the pre-production of the Addams Family film, Tim burton was eyed to take the directorial lead, but due to conflicting schedules with Batman Returns, he resigned from the project. As such, Burton jumped at the opportunity to direct the Netflix live-action adaptation surrounding — arguably — the most fascinating Addams.

With 2022 on the horizon and the release date drawing nearer, production for Wednesday is in full swing. As of yet, the cast and crew are keeping the majority of content under tight wraps. However, as first reported at EW, Netflix have teased the anticipated show by releasing a single page of screenplay — which you can read below — that gives some insight into the relationship between Wednesday and her younger brother, Pugsley Addams.

Image via Netflix/EW

As seen from the short snippet of description and dialogue above, co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have articulately set the scene of a chaotic Nancy Reagan High School hallway. Gough and Miles have made the personalities of Wednesday and Puglsey Addams entirely distinguishable from one another as Wednesday finds Puglsey hog-tied in a locker.

As Addams Family fans will know, Wednesday Addams is a fearless sadist, but she does have one major weakness: emotions. Especially where her family is concerned, Wednesday is dedicated to protecting those that she cares about.

When Puglsey is targeted by a gang of bullies, Wednesday intervenes. She shows her protective side by saying, “I want names” — verbally promising to punish the culprits that dare mess with her own flesh and blood. When Puglsey shows even the smallest (visible) sign of weakness, Wednesday is quite to shut him down by replying, “Puglsey, emotions equal weakness. Pull it together now.”

Alongside Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the ensemble cast co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams (guest star) and Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White as recurring series regulars. Filming commenced in September 2021 and is expected to end in February 2022.

Wednesday is set to premiere in 2022 on Netflix, and will consist of eight episodes.