‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 3 release window

It’s official – beloved docuseries Welcome to Wrexham will be returning to FX/Hulu for a third season. The fairytale story, about a venerable old Welsh football club fallen on hard times who get bought by the Hollywood team of Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and promptly start winning game after game – has proven to be a massive hit with viewers across the globe.

In the last two years, it has led to some interesting visits to the Welsh town of Wrexham (think Will Ferrell and Blake Lively), Reynolds and McElhenney rubbing shoulders with none other than King Charles III, and one of the most moving finales for any docuseries ever, as season 2 came to an end earlier this Fall with a pitch invasion by thousands of delirious Wrexham fans as the club won promotion back to the Football League, thereby ending a 15-year exile in the lower tiers of the football pyramid – and wringing more than a few tears from their proud-as-Punch Hollywood owners.

So when can we expect season 3? Here’s the lowdown.

For the third season, the makers are breaking with the pattern shown in seasons one and two, with a release date slated for the Spring of 2024.

Why the switch? The answer is not immediately apparent, but it may have something to do with Wrexham’s continuing scintillating form. Having been promoted to League Two – the confusingly-named fourth tier of the English football pyramid in which the Welsh club competes – the Dragons got a rude awakening on the opening day of the season in August, going down 5-3 at home to Milton Keynes Dons.

But since then, results have only improved: star goalscorer Pull Mullin has returned from an injury sustained during a pre-season game played in San Diego during Wrexham’s much-vaunted summer tour of America, and at the time of writing, the team has lost just three games all season, and are sitting in second place in the standings, just three points behind the leaders.

It may be that the makers are hoping for a grandstand finish to the season to rival that of season two. A second promotion in succession would be a remarkable feat for a club that was reduced to playing semi-professional teams less than a year ago, and would put it only two further promotions away from the pinnacle: a place alongside the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the English Premier League. Will it happen? We’ll find out!