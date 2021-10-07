Wentworth Miller Returning For Legends Of Tomorrow’s 100th Episode

Another Arrowverse show is about to reach its 100th episode. The fourth to do so following Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow will hit that major milestone during its incoming seventh season. And, just as the other three did in their 100th episodes, the special chapter in the time-travel series will bring back a face from the past. Namely, Wentworth Miller as the much-missed fan-favorite Captain Cold.

As TV Line revealed, Leonard Snart’s comeback will feature in the episode, which will follow Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton), the Waverider’s onboard AI, revisiting the past history of the Legends. As EP Phil Klemmer explained to TV Line, the concept for the 100th episode was dreamt up when the writers realized Gideon’s unique perspective on the team.

“It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything,” Klemmer said. “Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.”

Miller’s last Arrowverse appearance was a vocal cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in 2019, but his last physical role came in a guest spot on The Flash in 2018 as Citizen Cold, a Snart doppelgänger. The Prison Break star was one of the first OG Legends to leave, with Captain Cold sacrificing himself in the season 1 finale, so fans will no doubt be excited to see him return.

And it’s possible that he won’t be the only familiar face in the 100th episode, either. Klemmer also teased to TV Line that he “wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the Astras and Spooners of the team, to meet up with some of the original gang.” Could Snart’s old partner Heatwave drop by, too, following Dominic Purcell leaving as a regular at the end of season 6? Let’s hope so.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW for its seventh season on October 13th. We won’t have to wait long for Snart’s comeback, either, as the 100th episode is set to air on October 27th.