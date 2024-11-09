‘We’re not seeing Rue, Maddy, and Jules again’: Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ leaves hearts in stages of denial as HBO breaks silence to confirm what ‘changed’

Euphoria is a rollercoaster of a show. Fans hate it, then love it, then hate it all over again. This is usually owed to the chaotic nature of the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, and his approach to filmmaking. This was the case when fans’ mixture of panic and excitement reached fever pitch after Zendaya was announced as part of the cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, casting doubt on whether she’d even be available for the shooting of the upcoming third season of the HBO series.

Euphoria is undoubtedly a generation-defining show, and it has the awards, ratings, and star-making roles to prove it. However, something or the other has always been working against the show to prevent it from reaching the heights it truly deserves. Firstly, it has faced misfortunes behind the scenes — notably a global pandemic right after the first season, which slowed down the start of the second season. Additionally, the sad passing of Angus Cloud, who played key character Fezco, after the release of season 2 certainly necessitated a major rewrite for the entire show. But just before Levinson could start on Season 3, the 2023 writer’s strike happened.

With all that now behind us, a new wrench has been thrown into the works lately: The fact that all the key cast members have just become too famous and booked to align their schedules as easily as they did in the first season. Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, alongside the other cast members, are some of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, so fans worry they might not have time to film one more season of the show.

This concern was fueled when X user pages started running with a rumor that HBO had changed its mind and would no longer move forward with a new season. Fans of the show took the rumors as fact, and some were understandably upset, posting their goodbyes to favorite characters, believing there would never be proper closure.

subconsciously always knew euphoria was toast but knowing it’s basically confirmed we’re not seeing rue, maddy, and jules again pic.twitter.com/zpXGfBJV5v — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 8, 2024

But HBO moved quickly, responding to the rumors by informing The Independent, after the publication reached out to them, that there had been no changes in their plans and that season 3 would go into production in early 2025. Surprisingly, some fans didn’t respond to this news with the positivity you’d expect when learning their favorite show is, in fact, not canceled. One X user even suggested the network should just let it go.

Girl we are tired. Just let the show go… — bryan (@popculturedose) November 9, 2024

please just let this show go pic.twitter.com/AgmyK2Z6uA — ً (@americanreqiuem) November 9, 2024

But these are just the usual rollercoasters Euphoria fans are used to week-to-week, even when the show is on air.

As for the actors, it’s clear Levinson has locked himself in a creative cocoon, crafting the show in silence. Time and again, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer have admitted they don’t know what’s currently planned for the upcoming season.

The only available information about the show at this point is that the cast has indeed signed contracts to shoot the show in January 2025, and that’s crucial because nothing starts without contracts. The other teased information is actually quite sensible: Zendaya confirmed there will be a time jump for the new season, which means all those harboring woes with the show for being stuck in its current storyline will see major changes in the plot. What a relief!

