‘Werewolf by Night’ star loved being part of the MCU’s most experimental project yet

The new Marvel show Werewolf By Night is not your usual superhero fare. For one thing, it’s filmed in black and white. Secondly, while it exists in the Marvel universe, it’s not weighed down by MCU timeline issues. This provided an unusual amount of creative freedom for a Marvel production.

The actress Laura Donnelly, who plays Elsa Bloodstone in the show, told ComicBook.com that this type of unusual freedom allowed her to really dive in creatively. The show, she said, felt like a much smaller production than say, a Spider-Man movie.

“What I actually loved so much about it is kind of contradictory to that, which is that it didn’t feel like this big Marvel project, it felt like this really interesting, experimental, creative, little indie movie that we were making.”

In fact, it was so fun and artistic that Donnelly said she had to intentionally keep in mind this was a Marvel production.

“I kept kind of having to remind myself, that we were a part of this bigger universe, that I’d watched so many of the films and have been such a fan of. And yeah, I kept just having to think that over and over, because it just felt so creatively free and so collaborative and that made it really fun and that was really unexpected for me. So that was the best bit.”

The character of Elsa Bloodstone has a rich history in the comics, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Donnelly finds herself in another Marvel production in the near future.

In the meantime, Werewolf by Night is currently streaming on Disney Plus. You can read our review here.