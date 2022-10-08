‘Westworld’ creators pitch Chloë Grace Moretz in a mind-bending reality in ‘The Peripheral’ trailer

A trailer starring Chloë Grace Moretz just dropped for a new sci fi series called The Peripheral from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the hit HBO Max show Westworld.

The show, based on author William Gibson’s books, will air on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz plays a young woman named Flynne Fisher who lives with her military veteran brother (Jack Reynor) and their sick mother. In order to make ends meet, the two play paid simulations called sims.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger.”

In the trailer, we get snippets of Moretz’s oppressive home life caring for her mother. Her brother shows her a piece of “cutting edge” VR tech that he was given to beta test for a “shitload of money.” She tries on the new tech and is transported to a futuristic-looking London.

Turns out she’s actually exploring the the real future and people from that time want to either kill her or get to the information she was tasked to steal in that time period. It gives off some real Matrix vibes, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Check out the trailer below:

The Peripheral debuts on Oct. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.