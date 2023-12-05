What are the guilty pleasures of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ girl gang April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy?

We sure did not know this about the ASKN girls...

You cannot think of the The Golden Bachelor without thinking of the ASKN girls — April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower!

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), trying to find love on The Golden Bachelor was a rather unconventional process for the women on the show, leaving individuals like Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, and more heartbroken and humiliated after getting dumped on national television. Experiencing love in a brand new way on the beloved competition series, 21 out of the 22 contestants did not find their perfect match in Gerry Turner (with the exception of Theresa Nist, who got engaged to the Golden Bachelor himself during the tear-jerking season finale), however, they left with something much more valuable.

That thing is friendship, which has been perfectly exemplified in 65-year-old April, 66-year-old Susan, 70-year-old Kathy, and 60-year-old Nancy.

The quartet is as close as can be, calling themselves the ASKN girls (an acronym that stems from their initials), however, we did not get to learn their likes and dislikes, nor see their personality shine on our television screens during The Golden Bachelor — what a bummer!

Fortunately, April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy stopped by Bachelor Nation to play a game of 20 questions, where they each revealed what their guilty pleasures are, as well as more behind-the-scenes secrets. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Contrary to popular belief, the ASKN girls are more different that fans of The Bachelor franchise thought, with their guilty pleasures ranging from overspending to eating sweets, to vaping, and beyond — how wild is that?

April: “My guilty pleasure is I spend too much money on bird feed for my crew, consisting of sandhill cranes, ducks, geese, hens, two frogs, a family of lizards, and some very pushy ibises.” Susan: “My guilty pleasure is potato chips, wine and cheese, and a good vape!” Kathy: “My guilty pleasure is eating any kind of chocolate: semisweet, milk or dark… out of a bag, candy bars, or brownies… They’re all irresistible!” Nancy: “My guilty pleasure is making homemade frozen Coke floats. I love the icy Coke and vanilla ice cream, yum!”

While we might not get a glimpse into their guilty pleasures on The Golden Bachelor, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower’s respective journeys on the beloved competition series from start to finish by streaming the inaugural season via Hulu ASAP.