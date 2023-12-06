What are the pet peeves of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ girl gang April, Susan, Kathy, and Nancy?

65-year-old April Kirkwood, 66-year-old Susan Noles, 70-year-old Kathy Swarts, and 60-year-old Nancy Hulkower were seriously the faces of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, despite failing to find love with 72-year-old Gerry Turner in the end.

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), trying to find love on The Golden Bachelor was a rather unconventional process, leaving dozens of women heartbroken and humiliated after getting dumped on national television. As mentioned, four of these women call themselves the ASKN girls, an acronym that stems from their initials, and they found something soooo much more valuable than love on The Golden Bachelor…

They found a girl gang for life!

The ASKN girls stopped by Bachelor Nation to play 20 questions after their respective eliminations, and Kirkwood, Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower spilled tons of behind-the-scenes secrets, including their biggest pet peeves. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via Instagram/@thesusannoles

Even though the quartet is seemingly attached at the hip, based on their pet peeves, it looks like Kirkwood, Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower might be more different than fans of The Bachelor franchise previously thought.

Susan: “My biggest pet peeve is narcissistic people and liars.” Kathy: “People who change lanes on the highway without signaling first. Ugh!” Nancy: “My biggest pet peeve is people who leave shopping carts in the lots instead returning them to where they are supposed to go.”

In her interview with Bachelor Nation, April did not list a single pet peeve. It looks like she is just easy to please!

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower’s respective journeys on the beloved competition series from start to finish by streaming the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor via Hulu ASAP.