What ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ rules do contestants have to follow?

Bachelor in Paradise is a one-of-a-kind, all-or-nothing dating game, but as with all games, it comes with restrictions. There is a list of strict rules that go along with finding your one and only. What do contestants have to agree to in exchange for one ticket to paradise? We dug deep to find out. Here are all the ins and outs of being a Bachelor in Paradise contest.

Constant filming

While filming a reality show, it may seem like the whole filming aspect is implied, but apparently not. All contestants must sign agreements to be filmed seven days a week, 24 hours a day, for three weeks straight. It would make sense as when emotions run high and sleep runs low, sometimes contestants don’t necessarily feel the same way about the cameras they did initially. That is why the agreement is in place, to remind them that this is what they signed up for. They are here to give the people what they want, whether that’s love or drama. In fact, this condition is written in black and white under the eligibility requirements for applying to Bachelor Nation. The producers encourage people to not apply if this is not something they are not going to agree to the terms.

They also have the sole rights to that footage and can cut, edit, splice, and/or dice it in any way they see fit. In that regard, it’s not just signing away rights to privacy; it’s signing away rights to their reputations. Maybe that’s just more incentive for contestants to play it straight, although from some of the ones we’ve seen…maybe not.

Be single and ready to mingle

“Is there anyone who thinks they are in a relationship with you?” A great dating app question and apparently one used by Bachelor casting, too. To join the show, you must be single and ready to mingle. That means no lingering marriages, no live-in partners, and no one who could come to the show to cause non-producer-approved drama. Despite this requirement, also outlined in black and white under their eligibility requirements, there have been a few couples who have slipped in. Being on Bachelor In Paradise might not assure love, but it does ensure some level of fame, and several couples have been accused of coming on the show for just that purpose. Chris Conran and Alana Milne are one such example as are Pieper James and Brenden Morais. While both continue to deny the allegations, fans and castmates were still suspicious.

Pose now, eat later

Four course meals and fancy dinner dates are one of the perks of the show, but it turns out they are just that: for the show. According to Sean Lowe, author of For the Right Reasons: America’s Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First, the contestants eat in their room prior to or sometimes after attending the fancy dates. He claims that the food on the dates is just for show as the microphones would pick up all the eating sounds, and that “no one looks good eating on tv.” Apparently the contestants pose now and eat later.

Two drinks per hour

No more, no less! Okay, maybe less is allowed, but the more important part of that rule is apparently hard and fast after a 2017 sexual misconduct allegation was lodged. The complaint was in reference to an incident between Corrinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, and the question of whether the encounter was actually consensual or alcohol-induced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after an internal investigation by the show, no wrongdoing was found. Better safe than sorry as they say, and producers weren’t taking any chances, so they began the two drinks per hour rule and cracked down on monitoring consent. No further issues have been reported or alleged so it seems like this rule was a good one!

The rings are on loan

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean all the men on The Bachelor are. Which is exactly why production has a two-year rule on the good stuff. The diamonds can go out, but if the couple breaks up within two years, the diamonds come back. It’s understandable; words are cheap, and Neil Lane diamonds are not. Especially with all the makeups and break-ups common among The Bachelor crowd, if someone wanted, they could just propose then hock the rock and have a nice little side hustle. Production probably wants to make sure they aren’t on the losing end of the lover’s bet.

In order to propose, the contestants understand a ring will be provided, but it is technically on loan until the two-year mark has passed, and they are home free. Otherwise, they have to return the ring to the show as was revealed by Amy Kaufman, the author of the book Bachelor Nation.

No outside distractions allowed

What happens on Bachelor in Paradise stays on Bachelor in Paradise or at least partly. Several former contestants revealed that outside distractions aren’t allowed on the island. Cell phones, televisions, and even books are not allowed as was reported to Refinery 29. Producers want the contestants to spend their time interacting and getting to know one another. They also don’t want any secrets leaked off the island or any additional info (or drama) coming onto the island. All the contestants are encouraged to talk and get to know each other, which makes sense since the experience is only 3 weeks long. They are allowed, however, to listen to music at approved and limited times, so we guess that’s something.

Psychological testing

While it might seem surprising that some of the contestants we’ve seen would pass this, it’s true, there is a psychological assessment. There is a psychologist on staff who works with all potential contestants. They assess whether contestants can handle high-stress situations, whether they are ready for commitment, and if they can handle the pressure of overnight stardom. The contestants also go through background checks and any criminal activity gets them the booted from the show. The stakes were raised after former contestant Gia Allemond committed suicide. The show’s former host, Chris Harrison, reported to People that the show “goes to great lengths to make sure that people are ok.” Dr. Steven Stein, Ph.D., is one of the show’s psychologists, and he reveals that they are on call during filming should anything happen. He also says they look for any serious problems with mental health, addiction, or anger as reported to Flare.

As the expression goes, all’s fair in love and war, but apparently, Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t completely agree. Their rules ensure that the contestants are set up to have some good, clean (well, kind of) fun and hopefully find their perfect partner and their one-way ticket out of paradise.