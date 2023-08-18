What ‘Big Brother US’ players have competed on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’?

Big Brother and MTV’s The Challenge have remained staples of the reality competition universe for decades. And CBS has finally ushered in veteran players from The Challenge to compete in USA 2 which premiered last week.

Although this is the first time MTV talent have been featured on the network, for years we’ve seen CBS stars cross over to MTV. And in this article, I’ll list every Big Brother US alum who has appeared on the extreme reality competition show.

This list will include Big Brother — or “BB” — players who’ve tried their hands on MTV’s mainline series — the 38 seasons that aired on the network since 1998. So, I’m not including the crop of houseguests who’ve played on The Challenge: USA series and other international and domestic spin-offs.

Also, I’ll only point out contestants from the US version of Big Brother. With that out of the way, let’s get into it!

Big Brother seasons 16 and 17

Amber Borzotra

The first person on our list is a reality contestant who didn’t fair well in the Big Brother house but became a Challenge champion a few years later. Amber Borzotra was the fifth person voted out of 2014’s BB16, and she debuted on Double Agents in 2020.

She won season 36 alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello and has been back three times since, competing in Spies, Lies & Allies, Ride or Dies, and most recently, Paramount Plus’ World Championship.

Da’Vonne Rogers

Da’Vonne Rogers is a three-time BB houseguest and two-time challenger. Her first opportunity was in 2015’s season 17 when she went out second. Da’Vonne then returned for the next iteration when she lasted a little longer. She was the seventh individual to face eviction before returning for Big Brother 22 as an all-star. Unfortunately for Da’Vonne, she once again was the seventh boot.

On the other end, Da’Vonne participated in season 32’s Final Reckoning and 33’s War of the Worlds. But, the fan favorite has never made a final challenge. Her best showing was in her last attempt when she was eliminated in the episode right before the two-part finale.

Liz and Julia Nolan

For the second time in the series’ history, twins played as one houseguest. And after making it through five rounds of play and fooling the other players, Liz and Julia Nolan became individual contestants in Big Brother 17. Liz was the runner-up to the eventual winner, Steve Moses, and Julia made it to the top 6.

They joined the cast of War of the Worlds but were promptly eliminated; Liz was the first person out of the game and Julia followed her a few episodes later.

Big Brother seasons 18 and 19

Victor Arroyo

Known for his competition prowess on BB18, Victor is one of the few houseguests who returned to the house after being eliminated the same season. He departed as the third evictee but through the “Battle Back” twist, Victor reemerged in the house and ultimately placed fifth.

However, Victor’s time on The Challenge wasn’t as exciting. He played in season 31’s Vendettas in 2018 and was sent packing around halfway through after dropping his first elimination match.

Paulie Calafiore

Big Brother 18’s Paulie Calafiore is much more acquainted with The Challenge than the show that gave him his reality TV start. He joined the cast as season 16 Cody Calafiore’s older brother and finished as the fourth juror.

He crossed over to The Challenge around two years later when he placed third in Final Reckoning. Paulie returned for War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 before going on a hiatus. And now he’s back representing Big Brother on USA 2.

Natalie Negrotti

Natalie Negrotti is another Big Brother 18 alum who transitioned from CBS to MTV. After lasting until day 86 in the house, she joined Victor on Vendettas. She made it further than him too, but was taken out ahead of the final challenge.

She then partnered up with Paulie on Final Reckoning and they podiumed alongside each other. Natalie played one last time — War of the Worlds — but her time on the show ended in episode 4.

Jozea Flores

Although Jozea Flores was only a houseguest for 16 days before he was given his walking papers on Big Brother 18, the MTV brass saw enough from Jozea to cast him on a spin-off and then Final Reckoning. He was partnered with Da’Vonne and they had a fun run in the “Redemption” house before the duo was sent packing around the midway point of the game.

Before that, Jozea’s only other time as a challenger was when he played in the Champs vs. Stars 2 spin-off season shortly before Final Reckoning.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez is one of three Big Brother US winners to join The Challenge’s MTV roster. He became the king of Big Brother 19 after toppling Paul Abrahamian on finale night. He then hopped networks and made his Challenge debut on War of the Worlds.

However, Josh hasn’t replicated the success he had on Big Brother. Including his debut season, Josh has been eliminated from every show he’s taken part in (War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies). But, he’s currently on USA 2 and is eyeing his first Challenge championship.

Big Brother US seasons 20, 21, Over the Top, and Celebrity Big Brother

Kaycee Clark

Like Josh, Kaycee Clark is another Big Brother winner who made the switch to become an MTV athlete. But, unlike her fellow CBS star, Kaycee’s also a Challenge champion. She first won the $500,00 grand prize on Big Brother 20 after besting Tyler Crispen (who is currently on USA 2) in 2018.

She made her Challenge debut during Total Madness in 2020 and placed second overall on the women’s side. Season 35 set the tone for Kaycee’s Challenge tenure. She made it to the final in her next outing during Double Agents. And in her third appearance in the franchise, Kaycee and CT hoisted the Spies, Lies & Allies trophy.

She appeared on Ride or Dies as well. And most recently, she came in third in World Championship. At this point, it’s safe to say Kaycee is one of the greatest female competitors that we’ve seen on The Challenge. Her social and strategic game is wildly impressive, and she’s always a physical threat.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat

Like Kaycee, Faysal Shafaat has also made a splash in the Challenge universe. He was on Big Brother 20 and Kaycee’s “Level 6” alliance proved to be his undoing. “Fessy” was evicted on day 72, making him the third member of the jury. He eventually tossed Kaycee a vote to win the season.

He also debuted on Total Madness. He made it to the final challenge and placed fourth on the male side. Fessy and Kaycee then ran the final together during Double Agents, but a knee injury rendered Kaycee unable to continue and they were sent home.

Fessy’s appeared on the last two seasons of MTV’s mainline series since — Spies, Lies & Allies and Ride or Dies — but has yet to earn himself a championship. He’s currently on USA 2.

Bayleigh Dayton

Bayleigh Dayton is another Big Brother 20 contestant that’s also in the Challenge’s history books. Although, she hasn’t had the same impact as Kaycee and Fessy. After opening up the BB jury house as its first member, Bayleigh worked herself into Total Madness’ final challenge placed right behind Kaycee in third.

That’s been her only Challenge appearance. She returned to CBS for Big Brother All-Stars 2 alongside Da’Vonne but went home right before the jury.

Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams

The last BB20 alum that’s gotten their feet wet on The Challenge is Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams. Joining Kaycee, Fessy, and Bayleigh (his wife), he played on Total Madness. However, like their time in the Big Brother house, Swaggy C went home much earlier than the other three.

He was the second indvidual to exit BB20. He competed longer in Total Madness, lasting until episode 12 when Cory Wharton defeated him in “Purgatory.” He picked up two daily challenge wins along the way as well, so his time as a challenger was more fruitful than as a BB houseguest (in terms of participation).

Analyse Talavera

Analyse Talavera is one of two Big Brother 21 players to appear on The Challenge. She survived 65 days in the house before enduring a near-unanimous vote that sent her to the jury. Last season’s Ride or Dies then marked her MTV debut.

But, she only stuck around for four episodes until she and her partner, who is next up on this list, were eliminated in the “Zone.”

Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco stormed into the Big Brother community in 2019 as part of the 21st season’s cast. He made it further than his friend Analyse; Tommy stuck around until day 86 when he met his fate. He joined the jury in fifth place.

Tommy and Analyse descended into Ride or Dies as a duo. And as mentioned above, they were defeated early on in the game.

Morgan Willett

The lone Over the Top crossover contestant is also the winner of the spin-off show, Morgan Willett. Over the Top marked the first (and only) US-based version that was purely online. And after the 65 days wrapped, Morgan received the $250,000 grand prize.

Morgan’s appeared in only one Challenge, War of the Worlds. Although she was partnered up with the franchise’s biggest name, John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio, Morgan still dealt with an early exit. They were eliminated in episode 3.

Lolo Jones

Lolo Jones is an Olympic track and field athlete and bobsledder, and she was a houseguest in the US’s second season of Celebrity Big Brother. She made it far into the 2019 iteration but ultimately placed third.

Interestingly, Lolo got her reality competition start on The Challenge’s Champs vs. Pros spin-off in 2017. She also returned for Double Agents but withdrew herself from the competition around the halfway point.