Game of Thrones fans can rejoice as House of the Dragon is finally here and as we all dive into its unique story you may be wondering, where exactly did it come from?

The works of legendary author George R.R. Martin, the original Game of Thrones story was crafted from a series of books within the A Song of Ice and Fire universe, but none of these stories include what we see in House of the Dragon.

You can relax, the show is still crafted from George R.R. Martin’s work, but you may not have heard of the story it is derived from.

What book is House of the Dragon based on?

Image via Warner Media

The Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon like the original series is based on a book and in this case, it is George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Fire & Blood unlike the books that make up the original Game of Thrones series is a historical retelling of the storied Targaryen family. In this book, you’ll learn about the history of the bloodline dating back 300 years before the events of the original show.

This book includes stories both before and after what we will see with House of the Dragon and the story centered around King Viserys I, Daemon Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra, and the rest of the main cast. In fact, the story that is being told in House of the Dragon only makes up a few chapters of Fire & Blood.

While this would seem like a bad sign with the limited source material, it may be quite the opposite as for the first time in the Game of Thrones television run, House of the Dragon has a completed story to draw from.