Dean Winchester cares about three things: his family, his car, and helping people. And while he is devoted to his brother, Sam, and prioritizes rescuing people from supernatural harm, Dean is especially attached to his trademark black 1967 Chevy Impala, which he affectionately calls “baby.” He protects the car with the same ferocity as when he protects his family and often becomes wrathful when the Impala is damaged.

The car is well-known to fans of the fantasy drama series, Supernatural. The show stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively. It follows the brothers as they travel across America, saving people and hunting things – the family business. As a result, they spend a great deal of time in the Impala. There has been an abundance of different people and supernatural beings in it, such as angels, demons, and at one point, a dog – the only dog Dean has allowed in his car.

Initially, the car belonged to John Winchester, Sam and Dean’s father. However, John passed it on to Dean, and it quickly became Dean’s most cherished possession. The Impala has experienced a great deal of trauma, as it has accompanied Sam and Dean from the beginning to the end. The car has been damaged, possessed, and almost destroyed multiple times throughout the show. In fact, in one facetious episode, a cheeky angel known as Gabriel turned Sam into the car.

The Impala acts as a vehicle, as well as an arsenal, for Sam and Dean. The trunk holds modified weapons — machetes for vampires, silver bullets for werewolves, and rock salt-loaded shotguns for ghosts — created to help the Winchesters in their hunting exploits. Additionally, Sam has also referred to it as their “home,” which makes sense as they have countless memories with it.

There are many scenes in which Dean’s relationship with his car is the butt of the joke. For example, in the first episode, the Impala is possessed by a Woman in White, a ghost that kills unfaithful men. When she possesses his beloved car, Dean becomes livid and exclaims “What a bitch!” It is unknown what happened to the Impala after the conclusion of the series. However, since it’s Sam and Dean’s car, it’s most likely cruising on the stairway to heaven or the highway to hell.