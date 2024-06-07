What channel is Dr. Phil’s show on?

Dr. Phil is easily among the most persistently relevant pop culture figures. His longstanding show, aptly titled after the man himself, aired for decades, and people still see Phil’s friendly mustachioed face as synonymous with televised psychology.

Phil McGraw hasn’t been known by his full name since the early 2000s, when he branched off from his frequent Oprah Winfrey appearances to start his own show. Dr. Phil began in 2002 and, for more than two decades, it was a must-watch for viewers with a taste for heaping drama laced with just a sprinkling of psychology.

As a result, Dr. Phil’s been a constant figure in the cultural zeitgeist for longer than some of his viewers have been alive. The show finally ended — after a full 21 seasons — in 2023, following a matching number of years on the air. More than 3,500 episodes were aired over those years, leaving viewers with absolute piles of content to enjoy for the next 21 years.

Where to watch Dr. Phil episodes

Since Dr. Phil is no longer airing on television, it can be harder to track down than it used to be. While the show was still airing fresh episodes, it was accessible over on CBS, or via syndication on a variety of other channels. Those only extended to specials, however, which limited how many non-CBS viewers could access the full library of content.

These days, it’s far easier to catch episodes of Dr. Phil via several subscription options, or through a set of free sites where episodes are available to watch at your convenience. Those viewers without subscriptions or access to Discovery can still catch episodes on Spectrum, where all 21 seasons are available to stream, or on Pluto. Both will be accompanied by plenty of ads, but when the trade-off is the unceasing drama and undeniable watchability of Dr. Phil, its well worth it.

