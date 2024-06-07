Dr. Phil
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Category:
TV
Celebrities

What channel is Dr. Phil’s show on?

The longstanding series may be over, but its episodes are still available to enjoy.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 09:42 am

Dr. Phil is easily among the most persistently relevant pop culture figures. His longstanding show, aptly titled after the man himself, aired for decades, and people still see Phil’s friendly mustachioed face as synonymous with televised psychology.

Recommended Videos

Phil McGraw hasn’t been known by his full name since the early 2000s, when he branched off from his frequent Oprah Winfrey appearances to start his own show. Dr. Phil began in 2002 and, for more than two decades, it was a must-watch for viewers with a taste for heaping drama laced with just a sprinkling of psychology.

As a result, Dr. Phil’s been a constant figure in the cultural zeitgeist for longer than some of his viewers have been alive. The show finally ended — after a full 21 seasons — in 2023, following a matching number of years on the air. More than 3,500 episodes were aired over those years, leaving viewers with absolute piles of content to enjoy for the next 21 years.

Where to watch Dr. Phil episodes

Since Dr. Phil is no longer airing on television, it can be harder to track down than it used to be. While the show was still airing fresh episodes, it was accessible over on CBS, or via syndication on a variety of other channels. Those only extended to specials, however, which limited how many non-CBS viewers could access the full library of content.

These days, it’s far easier to catch episodes of Dr. Phil via several subscription options, or through a set of free sites where episodes are available to watch at your convenience. Those viewers without subscriptions or access to Discovery can still catch episodes on Spectrum, where all 21 seasons are available to stream, or on Pluto. Both will be accompanied by plenty of ads, but when the trade-off is the unceasing drama and undeniable watchability of Dr. Phil, its well worth it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Read Article How long has Dolly Parton been married?
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How long has Dolly Parton been married?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Is Jake Gyllenhaal legally blind?
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Road House" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024 in New York City.
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Road House" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024 in New York City.
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Road House" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Jake Gyllenhaal legally blind?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Is Dr. Phil a real doctor?
Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Dr. Phil a real doctor?
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour with the stadium behind her
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour with the stadium behind her
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour with the stadium behind her
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Read Article How long has Dolly Parton been married?
Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How long has Dolly Parton been married?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Is Jake Gyllenhaal legally blind?
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Road House" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 19, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Jake Gyllenhaal legally blind?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Is Dr. Phil a real doctor?
Dr. Phil
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Dr. Phil a real doctor?
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza Jun 7, 2024
Read Article The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained
Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour with the stadium behind her
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 6, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.