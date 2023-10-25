What charges are Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason facing? The situation, explained

This article contains conversation regarding child abuse; please take care while reading.

Jenelle Evans has certainly made a name for herself since her television debut in MTV’s reality series 16 and Pregnant, and as of late, her life seems to be anything but a walk in the park. Husband David Eason is now facing a child abuse charge, and Evans says her family feels slighted by law enforcement.

Moving onto Teen Mom after her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Evans has raised her three children in the public eye, going through the ups and downs of parenting, relationships, and family situations. Since she met her now-husband, Eason, in Sept. 2015, their road has been full of ups and downs, and in recent weeks, their family has been in the spotlight as Jenelle’s son, Jace, has run away from home on more than one occasion.

When news broke of Eason’s child abuse charges, Jace’s name was brought up, and while Jace isn’t his biological son, he does live in the home with the couple. So, is Eason being charged with abuse concerning Jace, or is something else going on? Let’s take a look.

What is Eason being charged with?

TMZ first reported that David Eason is facing child abuse charges after Jenelle’s son, Jace, ran away for the third time on Sept. 28 this year. The specific charges have yet to be shared with the public, but it’s alleged that Jace spoke to law enforcement after the incident that took place before he ran away, and it’s said that the child abuse charge stems from that evening.

It’s also been reported that there is camera evidence of the incident that took place between Eason and Jace, but nothing has been shared with the public. In Touch reported, however, that Eason has been under investigation by Child Protective Services since the Sept. 28 incident, and that Jace was checked into the hospital that evening, which is where he was able to speak to authorities and officials about what is alleged to have happened with Eason.

When Jace ran away in August of this year, Jenelle spoke with E! News and said his leaving at that time happened because they took his phone away:

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids to. Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jenelle plans to stay out of the spotlight while the current situation unfolds, but she did share a note to her Instagram followers via her story yesterday, which reads in part: “You would think police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very biased situation like every time before.”

We’re sending our best to Jace, and we hope that things improve for the teenager soon.