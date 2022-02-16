What day do new episodes of ‘Bel-Air’ come out?

Bel-Air has been one of the most talked-about new shows in recent months. Based on Morgan Cooper’s short film of the same name, this reboot takes the beloved comedy-drama from the 1990s and gives it a gritty twist.

Ever since the first trailer for the series dropped, people have been eagerly waiting to watch this series. And now that the first three episodes have launched to positive reviews, people are keen to see where the series goes, with viewers eagerly awaiting the next episode.

But when is the next episode landing, and how do you watch it?

What Is Bel-Air About?

Bel-Air follows Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks). Will is a teen who lives in West Philadelphia. However, after getting involved in a fight on a basketball court that nearly turns deadly, Smith’s family makes him move across the country to live with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air, hoping that this will keep their son safe from those looking for revenge.

Now under the roof of his aunt and uncle Vivian and Phillip Banks (played by Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes), Will has to learn to deal with this new world and his new family members, including Carlton Banks (played by Olly Sholotan) and Hilary Banks (played by Coco Jones).

While navigating this new family, Will will also have to try and find his place in life and work out his path. However, the other residents of Bel-Air are not happy about the new kid, and he’ll find himself having to navigate more hostility.

How Do I Watch ‘Bel-Air?’

Bel-Air is a Peacock exclusive. So those who want to enjoy the reboot will need to sign up to the NBCUniversal-owned platform. Currently, there are no announced plans for the series to be released elsewhere.

While Peacock does offer certain shows and movies for free, Bel-Air is only available to those who sign up for a premium package. However, the show is available to those with the ad-supported package that costs $4.99/month and the ad-free package that costs $9.99/month.

When Do New Episodes Of ‘Bel-Air’ Come Out?

Bel-Air launched on Peacock on Superbowl Sunday, dropping the first three episodes at once. After this, the series moves to a weekly release model with new installments hitting the service every Thursday at 5:01am ET, or 2:01am PT, with the next episode, episode four, landing on the service on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The series is scheduled to run for 10 episodes and end in late March.

If you want to add the dates to your calendar, the complete release schedule is: