What did Kim call ‘Boston Rob’ and Claudia on ‘Deal or No Deal Island?’

For years, Kim Mattina hoped to become a reality TV villain, and her stint on NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island has turned her dream into a reality. Through three episodes of the competition show’s inaugural season, Kim has taken on the role of public enemy No. 1, and that’s in part due to her choice words for “Boston Rob” Mariano and Claudia Jordan.

Recommended Videos

We all heard the bleeped-out cuss several times during March 11’s episode. But, because it was censored, some are wondering what exactly Kim dropped on the duo.

When the episode began, the show focused on the clear division between Kim and virtually every other contestant. She had just survived her head-to-head showdown with the Banker, and was charged with eliminating Jamil Sipes. Boston Rob, a Survivor legend, called Kim out for being disrespectful to her fellow players during the clash, and Claudia dog-piled on. Although Kim maintained she was joking — and Boston Rob admitted in a confessional that he knew Kim’s words were in jest — the battle lines were drawn.

According to the show’s edit, the back-and-forth led Kim to coin a new descriptor for Boston Rob and Kim. In a private conversation with Alyssa Klinzing, Kim called them f***ers. Yes, I know I bleeped it, too.

It’s the notorious F-word with “-ers” at the end.

Alyssa spilled the beans to Boston Rob and Claudia about Kim’s obscenity, further cementing the rivalry. The latter was eliminated at the end of the episode after failing to make a good deal with the Banker, and during a post-game interview with Entertainment Weekly, Claudia confirmed what the word was. Well, Kim actually jumped back and forth between two expletives.

“She kept calling us f***ers and motherf***kers. And I’m like: Okay, that’s not the worst thing. Because like I said in the show, “Okay, she called me a f***er. I called her a b****.” It wasn’t that big of a deal. I mean, it was rude, but honestly at that point we were just sick of her and that was a reason to kind of get in her ass a little bit and just address her. But honestly, I’m a tough cookie. I’m not going to be devastated that this old lady called me the F-word. There’s other words that would’ve gotten her more smoked she could have called me.”

Claudia said her sights were turned onto Kim for targeting Jamil, someone whom the former Deal or No Deal model said was “good for the morale of the cast.” She compared Kim to the menacing puppet from the Saw franchise, saying that she’d sneak around at night at camp and eavesdrop on the other players. “I was like, ‘Girl, you don’t got to win the game by being like that,’ Claudia said. “That’s very creepy and an invasion of privacy.”

Claudia also called Kim “rude” and “arrogant,” and said she was “very manipulative” from the get-go. Well, unfortunately for Claudia, her nemesis is still in the running for Deal or No Deal Island’s life-changing grand prize while she isn’t. But, it’ll be a bumpy road for Kim, to say the least, considering the target on her back is the size of a silver briefcase.