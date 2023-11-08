Ariana Madix is one of the standout cast members on Vanderpump Rules, and is now winning over new fans as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. However, the 38-year-old is no newcomer, and has been working in showbusiness for over 15 years. The reality star worked as an actress while supporting herself working for Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR and Villa Blanca restaurants as a bartender, acquiring several TV and movie credits, even after being featured on the cult Bravo series.

Madix has a net worth of at least $1 million, and it’s not all from Vanderpump Rules, which is only one source of income for most of its cast members. Thanks to the success of her show and her appeal to viewers, what was once a singular bartending job has turned into multiple lucrative business ventures, helping the once-struggling actor trying to make it in Hollywood become a sort of jack-of-all-trades in various industries.

What does Ariana Madix do for a living?

As stated, being a reality star in the Vanderpump universe did not end Ariana Madix’s career as an actress, and she has featured on prominent comedy shows like Anger Management alongside Charlie Sheen, as well as the HBO comedy The Other Two as a fictionalized version of herself. Madix also has a number of other reality show appearances under her belt, including Love Island and Dancing with the Stars.

Like many reality stars, Madix has turned to podcasting, and has appeared on many notable podcasts, such as Call Her Daddy, as well as hosting her own series, Earth to Ariana. Madix also has the coveted role of published author, having published the recipe book Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, co-authored with then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. After their break-up in 2023, she published a solo effort, with the cheeky title Single AF Cocktails.

After her makeup style was envied by viewers, Madix has released two makeup collections. The self-titled collection features Kylie Jenner-style lip kits, with shades hand-picked by the star. Madix and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney have announced that they are trying their own hand at running a bar and restaurant with their joint establishment Something About Her, but no opening date has been announced yet.

As for bartending, Ariana seems to have given up working behind the bar for now, except for creating a new cocktail recipe or two. She may, however, go back to drinks making as the boss of her new busienss venture.