What happened to Cody Califiore from ‘Big Brother’ and where is he now?

The Big Brother house may close its doors at the end of every season, but the contestants who live there, even for a short period, aren’t easily forgotten. Of course, though, the longer you avoid eviction, the more screen time you get, and subsequently, the more likely it is that the public will recall your name from time to time. This is the case with Cody Calafiore, who became one of the most prominent players to ever appear on the reality show.

Although his personality (or lack thereof) left something to be desired, Calfiore still managed to make an impression due to his gameplay. In fact, he was one of the strongest players in the Big Brother seasons he participated in, unafraid to make alliances to get further in the competition. Speaking of alliances, does the term “The Hitmen” sound familiar? It should, because it was one of the most successful in the show’s history, leading Calafiore to the final two in season 16. But what happened after?

What happened to Cody Calafiore after Big Brother?

Cody Calafiore ended up losing the Big Brother 16 winner title to fellow houseguest Derrick Levasseur, but that wasn’t the end of his story. In 2016, he made appearances in two episodes of season 18, but truth be told, that’s not much to write home about. Calafiore’s big comeback happened four years later when he became a contestant in Big Brother 22: All-Stars and took home the prize money of the season.

After his first appearance in the show, many doors have opened for Calafiore, particularly in the acting industry. He has since been in films like What Happened Last Night and Joy & Hope, as well as in TV shows such as Elementary, The Bold and the Beautiful, and New Dog, Old Tricks. Life sure takes a turn for the better when you step into the spotlight, with opportunities presenting themselves left and right.

Most recently, he went back to his reality show roots, trying his luck to compete in Peacock’s The Traitors U.S. Once a reality star, always a reality star, it seems. Although to be fair, after enduring living locked up with strangers for months while being surveyed 24 hours a day and having your daily life exposed to millions of viewers, other shows must feel like a piece of cake.

Calafiore is only one of the many reality personalities to make appearances on our TV screens from time to time, as this is like some sort of rite of passage to Big Brother contestants. If everything keeps going well for him, we’ll surely see Calafiore again soon enough.