What Happened to Alyssa Snider from ‘Big Brother?’

Everything you need to know about the reality star's relationship with Kyle Capener and her return to TV.

Alyssa Snider may have been a customer service representative when she entered the Big Brother 24 house in 2022, but she is quickly making a name for herself across the reality star sphere. The Florida native held her own while in the house and didn’t get targeted until the end. She earned fifth place, as the big win ultimately went to houseguest Taylor Hale.

While it’s only been a year since she appeared on Big Brother 24, a lot has changed for Snider these last few months.

Alyssa Snider’s romance with Kyle Capener ended

Snider met house guest Kyle Capener on their season of Big Brother and struck up a romance in the house. Capener came under fire after his fear of others forming a racially based alliance led to ignorant and prejudiced comments. This led to him getting evicted from the house in a unanimous vote.

After getting eliminated a few weeks later, Snider expressed to US Weekly that she was “very disappointed” with Capener’s comments and that she planned to have “some good conversations” with him outside of the house. After the show, the couple ultimately continued their relationship but called it quits in January 2023 so he could focus on his mental health.

Alyssa Snider appeared on The Challenge: USA 2

A few months after splitting from Capener, Snider hopped on a plane and headed to Croatia to film The Challenge: USA 2. She competed against other former Big Brother houseguests, including Monte Taylor, Tiffany Mitchell, and Alyssa Lopez.

You can catch new episodes of the show, which premiered on Aug. 10, on Paramount+ on Thursdays and Sundays.