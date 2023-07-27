What happened to Casey on ‘Chicago Fire’?

Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) was a big part of the Chicago Fire equation for ten years. He was the co-lead of the show with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and his by-the-book approach to firefighting made him the perfect foil for the impulsive, heroic Severide. Casey left Chicago Fire halfway through season 10, and yet somehow, he’s continued to play a huge role in the show’s storyline.

Let’s recap. Things were going well for Casey heading into season 10. He was flanked by his co-workers and best friends, and dating medic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Then, a tragedy from his past resurfaced. The sons of his late friend, Andy Darden, paid him a visit, and told him that they didn’t have anyone to look after them. Casey decided to step down from his role at Firehouse 51 and move to Oregon to ensure that the boys had a legal guardian.

It was an unexpected development, but one that aligned perfectly with the character’s values. Casey is a selfless guy, and if he senses someone is in need, especially the family members of an old friend, he will do whatever he can to help. Casey returned for Severide’s wedding in the season 10 finale, but the show really made it seem as though Casey was going to be MIA for the next few seasons.

This is where things get interesting. Casey returned in season 11, a few episodes after Severide decided to leave the 51. He’s now a Fire Captain with the Portland Fire Department, and he was following up on a case that took him back to the Windy City. It was a smart tactical move to bring Casey back, especially since Severide’s future was so unclear at the time (and continues to be, frankly).

Image via NBC

Casey returned again for the season 11 finale, and this time, he made a gigantic life decision: he proposed to Brett. The couple split up at Brett’s behest during the season 11 premiere, with the medic citing the long distance as an issue, but it was clear from Casey’s return that they still had feelings for each other. The season 11 finale ends on a cliffhanger in which Brett’s answer to the proposal is unclear.

So what happened to Casey? Well, we’re still finding out. The character was written off to accommodate actor Jesse Spencer, who wanted to spend more time with his family, but his willingness to return every couple of episodes means that he’s still very much a central part of the story. If Brett says yes to Casey’s proposal, then one of two things will occur: Brett will either move to Oregon with Casey and leave the show, or Casey will move back to Chicago and resume his position at the 51.

Either way, it’s proof that Casey’s story is far from over. We can’t wait to see what happens to the character when Chicago Fire returns for season 12, even if the current Hollywood strikes have caused NBC to push the show back to 2024.