David Robinson, one of the star’s of 2019’s Dog’s Most Wanted, has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. He was a close friend and colleague of Duane “Dog” Chapman, and longtime fans will recognize Robinson from appearances in both Most Wanted and CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. On the official Most Wanted website, Robinson was described as a tech expert with a noted ability to track down fugitives using social media.

Robinson, described as Chapman’s “right hand man,” was an integral part of the Dog’s Most Wanted team and helped Chapman and his late wife, Beth Chapman, chase after wanted fugitives. The show is notable for being the final show to feature Beth before she passed away from terminal cancer in 2019 during production. Most Wanted ran for one season and showed the bounty-hunting team react to her cancer diagnosis and eventual passing, with the series finale acting as a tribute to Beth.

According to TMZ, Robinson was in a Zoom meeting when he suddenly collapsed. Paramedics were promptly called to the scene, and first responders tried CPR to resuscitate Robinson but were ultimately unsuccessful. No cause of death has been reported, but sources close to him indicate that he may have suffered a sudden stroke or heart attack. In a statement with the news outlet, his wife, Brooke Robinson, describes the incident, saying, “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted, and paramedics were called. David died in my arms. We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.”

His ex-wife, Rainy Robinson, who appeared with him in Dog’s Most Wanted, made an Instagram post in tribute to Robinson. She posted a picture simply captioned “11/2/72-11/30/22” and added the hashtag “#Fast156,” which is notably his Twitter handle. She later posted a picture of him from his childhood, captioned, “Circa 1977-78.”

“He had the best sense of humor,” Rainy told People, “Just a kind-hearted man. A sweet guy.” She described his relationship with the Chapmans, saying, “Dog really loved him. Beth adored him and took him under his wing.” According to Rainy, Robinson continued to work as a bounty hunter even after his time on Most Wanted and was working as one until his passing.

Chapman reacted to the death of his friend with an Instagram post as well, writing, “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my right hand man David Robinson. Rest in peace.” The star then went on to post several other photos of his friend without captions on his Instagram.

Our thoughts are with David Robinson’s friends and family during this time. Rest in peace.