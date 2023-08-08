What happened to Da’Vonne Rogers from ‘Big Brother?’

Da’Vonne Rogers made quite the impression when she competed on season 17 of Big Brother.

She made such an impression, in fact, that she came back two more times, for seasons 18 and 22. Rogers has made a name for herself in the reality competition world after expanding her reach beyond CBS’ Big Brother to compete in MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018, and The Challenge: War of the Worlds in 2019.

Dubbed the “Queen of Reality,” Rogers is rarely sitting idly on the sidelines. During season 17 of Big Brother, she wound up with a target on her back for unapologetically speaking her mind, landing in 16th place. By season 18 she was viewed as a fan favorite, but this, too, resulted in a target on her back. This time, she landed in 11th place. Come season 22, Rogers truly mastered the art of reality competition, but skillful alliances weren’t enough to keep her in the running. She was voted off in week 7, landing in 10th place.

Several years have passed since Rogers’s regaled us with her reality competition prowess. Her devotion to ensuring a Black contestant gets a seat at the Big Brother table ultimately inspired The Cookout alliance on season 23, which did result in Xavier Prather winning the season. There’s no denying Rogers’s impact. So, what exactly has she been up to since?

What has Da’Vonne Rogers been up to since Big Brother?

After Big Brother 22, Da’Vonne Rogers was still an active presence in the Big Brother world, however following Xavier Prather’s win, she decided to step away from the reality competition’s community, saying “My heart is full. This is what I’ve wanted and waited for.” Later, she tweeted, “I’m glad that chapter is closed.”

In 2022, Rogers had a brief stint as a co-host on MTV’s The Challange podcast alongside Devyn Simone. However, by the start of 2023, she was no longer hosting the podcast and her presence on social media diminished. This was right around the time Rogers publicly criticized Big Brother for enabling racist practices on set, specifically involving season 24 contestant Taylor Hale.

According to Cheatsheet, Rogers made a short YouTube video in July 2022 blasting the reality competition, declaring she was “fed up” with the show.

“Yeah, I’m officially fed up like officially… This season is very, very nasty. It’s disgusting! And this is my exit. This is my exit. ‘Cause, this is a lot.”

Rogers’s presence online slowly pulled back after that point, but on June 28, 2023, she revived her YouTube channel and explained that she’d been offline due to several big life changes, namely buying a new house and landing another reality show competition with Amazon Freevee.

That’s right, the Reality Queen will return with The G.O.A.T., a competition that will “feature 14 reality TV celebrities competing in a series of mental, physical, and social challenges for the sake of winning the ‘greatest of all time’ title,” according to Variety. The competition has a tentative release date window sometime in the latter half of 2023. Production began back in April, which explains why Rogers was M.I.A. online for a while.

At the time of this writing, Rogers is going full steam ahead promoting The G.O.A.T on social media. On Aug 7, she also alluded to starting a new podcast called We Just Talkin’ Friend when she polled her followers over which color palate for the supposed podcast’s poster looked best. Whether the podcast will serve as a companion to her time on the Amazon Freevee show is up in the air, but either way, this Queen of Reality TV isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.